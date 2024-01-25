Bishop Lang: Holocaust Memorial Day is a reminder to appreciate and guard our freedoms

For the upcoming Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January, Bishop Declan Lang, Chair of the Bishop’s Conference’s International Affairs department, urges us to reflect on those who lost their lives in the Holocaust and pray for those who work tirelessly to promote and protect freedom around the world.

Bishop Lang said: “On Holocaust Memorial Day, we remember the six million people who were murdered and all those who have suffered in the genocides that followed.

“The theme this year is “Fragility of Freedom.” It reminds us of the slow and subtle erosion of freedoms that create the circumstances that allow genocide to take place. It also urges us not to take our freedoms for granted, and to be mindful of our own responsibility in defending and strengthening freedoms in our communities.

“The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust published a special prayer to commemorate this day. I invite you to join me in prayer, remembering those who were murdered.”

Prayer

Loving God, we come to you with heavy hearts, remembering the six million Jewish souls murdered during the Holocaust.

In the horrors of that history, when so many groups were targeted because of their identity, and in genocides which followed, we recognise destructive prejudices that drive people apart.

Forgive us when we give space to fear, negativity and hatred of others, simply because they are different from us.

In the light of God, we see everyone as equally precious manifestations of the Divine, and can know the courage to face the darkness.

Through our prayers and actions, help us to stand together with those who are suffering, so that light may banish all darkness, love will prevail over hate and good will triumph over evil.

Amen