Bishop John Sherrington Celebrates Installation Mass for New Rector of Mater Ecclesiae College

On Thursday, 13 March, Bishop John Sherrington celebrated the Installation Mass for Mgr. Paul McPartlan as the new Rector of Mater Ecclesiae College at St Mary’s University, Twickenham. The ceremony marked the transition of leadership following Mgr. McPartlan’s appointment, confirmed by the Holy See in October 2024. Cardinal Vincent Nichols was also in attendance.

In his homily, Bishop Sherrington expressed gratitude for the dedicated service of Mgr. Roderick Strange, who led the College as its first Rector in its present form in partnership with St Mary’s University. Under his guidance, the college navigated significant challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Sherrington said: ‘We thank God for the gifts that Mgr. Rod has brought to Mater Ecclesiae College—his gentle guidance, the patient steps of building wider networks, and especially his love and scholarship for the life and holiness of Saint John Henry Newman, from whom he takes his strength and understanding of Catholic education.’

Looking to the future, he called for prayer and the guidance of the Holy Spirit as Mgr. McPartlan assumes his new role.

‘We now pray, beseeching God in fervent prayer like Queen Esther, for the outpouring of the Holy Spirit and the next steps under the leadership of the newly appointed Rector, Mgr. Paul McPartlan. We formally welcome Mgr. Paul as he makes his profession of faith and oath of fidelity, upon whom the canonical mission is conferred. It is a sign of the sacred office for the service of the Church, whose subject is Jesus Christ—the Way, the Truth, and the Life.’

Mgr. McPartlan brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as Professor of Systematic Theology and Ecumenism at The Catholic University of America. He has also contributed extensively to international theological dialogue and is widely published in the fields of ecclesiology and ecumenism.

