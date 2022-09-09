Queen Bishop Egan mourns the loss of a faithful Queen Monarchy » Bishop Egan mourns the loss of a fa... Queen » »

It is with deep sorrow and grief that Bishop Philip Egan, Bishop of Portsmouth, has learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Bishop Egan said:

“A woman of faith, service, and duty: We remember Queen Elizabeth II in our prayers and offer up thanks to God for a woman who served the people of our kingdom tirelessly for over seventy years.

“We pray for the repose of her soul and that the Father receive her into His Eternal Kingdom. Our prayers and thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time.”

In her official role as ‘Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England’, the Queen, through her words and actions, always showed herself to be a woman of a deep Christian faith. Throughout her reign Queen Elizabeth II also ensured a relationship of mutual respect between the Church of England and the Catholic Church.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary woman who will not be forgotten by her people. May she rest in peace.

The all-night vigil that was planned at St John’s Catholic Cathedral in Portsmouth on Friday, 9 September 2022 with the relics of St Bernadette will now also provide a place of calm for people to come, pray and reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II throughout the night.