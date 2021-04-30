Bishop assures Israeli Ambassador of prayers after Lag Ba’Omer deaths

Bishop Declan Lang, on behalf of the International Affairs Department of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has written to the Israeli Ambassador offering condolences in the aftermath of the tragic incident at the Lag Ba’Omer religious festival.

More than 45 people were killed and over 150 injured after a stampede at the commemorations at the Mount Meron tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

Lag Ba’Omer is an annual Jewish festival that takes place during the Hebrew month of Iyar.

Bishop Lang assured the Ambassador that the people of Israel are in his prayers, and those of Catholics in England and Wales, as Israel faces this sorrowful time.