Bishop Arnold gives thanks for Queen’s years of unquestioned service and dedication

The Diocese of Salford joins the nation in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II and praying for her eternal rest. We also pray for the Royal Family at this time.

Right Reverend John Arnold, Bishop of Salford, has released the following statement:

“We pray for the repose of the soul of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We give thanks for her years of unquestioned service and dedication to our country. She has been a permanent person of unity for our nation.

“An abiding presence, who stood above the daily politics, giving a sense of calm presence in the leadership of our nation, even in the most turbulent of times.

“We pray for the Royal Family as they grieve the loss of a dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother. May they take comfort in her Christian Faith as we commend her to God.

“We will remember her in our prayers and in the celebration of Mass. May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass

We will be celebrating a Requiem Mass on Saturday 10 September at 10am at Salford Cathedral.

This service will also be live streamed here churchservices.tv/salfordcathedral

Salford Cathedral is open 7.30am – 6pm for quiet prayer.

A book of condolence is also available to sign.

All are welcome to attend as we join the nation in mourning.