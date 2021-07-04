Bishop: Abortion amendment to Bill should be rejected

Bishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues at the Bishops’ Conference, has added his voice of opposition to an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill that would legalise the free choice of abortion without restriction:

“Diana Johnson MP has proposed an amendment, NC55, to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill to be debated on Monday 5 July.

“The implications of this amendment would permit the free choice of abortion without restriction. The protections of the present legislation would be swept away.

Please pray that this amendment will be rejected by the Speaker as beyond the scope of this particular legislation and, if debated, is rejected.

“Please contact your MP using the online form on the Right to Life website.”

Right to Life is a charity that defends the right to life of every human being from conception to natural death. It’s online facility helps you find your local MP – using only your postcode – and offers a template letter, that you can edit, to make your views known.