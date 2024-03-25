‘Biodiversity Matters’ – Columban Missionaries Competition Winners Announced

Winners have been announced in a media competition for young people on the subject ‘Biodiversity Matters,’ run by the Columban Missionary Society in Britain and Ireland.

The announcement day – 21 March – was the UN’s International Day of Forests.

‘Biodiversity Matters’ Competition

Young people 13-18 years were asked to produce a piece of writing or image that demonstrates an awareness and understanding of the issue of biodiversity and highlight people, communities and/or organisations trying to build a sustainable future.

Protecting biodiversity – which humanity relies on for health, food and well-being – is a mission priority of the Columbans.

The competition attracted 223 entries across Britain and Ireland.

In Britain, entries from 29 schools were judged by media experts who praised the high quality of all the entries shortlisted:

Ruth Gledhill, Assistant Editor at The Tablet

Josephine Siedlecka, Founder and Editor of Independent Catholic News – ICN

Jao Resari, Columban lay missionary in Taiwan and an artist

James Trewby, Columban Education Worker.

Mary Colwell, author and champion for curlew recovery and nature education provided expertise on the theme.

“We were very happy with the quality of entries and I was amazed at their energy and thoughtfulness,” said James Trewby, Columban Education Worker in Britain.

The winning article came from Austin Beenham of Holy Cross Catholic High School in Chorley, Lancashire. It was described by Ruth Gledhill of The Tablet as “an outstanding piece which incorporates calls to action, strong arguments and personal experience along with knowledge and accurate citation of Catholic Social Thought.”

Austin himself said, “I am very thankful that I have been able to raise awareness on the biodiversity crisis and hopefully made a difference.”

Second and third were Anna Cookson of Notre Dame Sixth Form College in Leeds and Sarah Ashcroft of Loreto Grammer School in Altrincham. Justine Barlow, Principal of Notre Dame College said, “it is fantastic news; what an achievement for Anna to come second in this important competition.” Becki Bradbury of the RE Department at Loreto, one of many RE teachers who promoted the competition, congratulated Sarah and said, “we feel that the competition has allowed our students to fully consider the issue of biodiversity within our world and engage with Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’ letter which serves as a reminder to all of us how important care for our common home is.”

With her winning image, Chidera Anyakora, also from the Loreto School in Altrincham, said, “In this piece I wanted to present a diverse range of wildlife that mirrors the diverse and unique nature of our world as biodiversity can come in different forms.” Judge Mary Colwell said: “I really liked the imaginative approach and the message. By using the image of a heart wrapped in nature, it made the point that saving the natural world is as much about the heart as about rational thinking and science. That is the message of Laudato Si, too. And I like the variety of creatures used.” Josephine Siedlecka of Independent Catholic News felt the image showed “love of the world.”

Second and third image winners were Megan-Rose Ibus of Loreto College in St Albans and Charlotte Moyes of St Edward’s in Poole. Megan commented that, “beauty lies in diversity”.

Charlotte said that in her hourglass drawing, “I wanted to show how time was ticking and that we urgently need to make a change and raise awareness about the impact we are having on biodiversity and that we should all play our part to protect our planet for future generations.”

The Columbans thanked all the young people who entered the 2024 competition and the judging panel.

Former Columban competitions have focused on Climate Change, Migration, Throwaway Culture, Racism, 21st Century Changemakers and Peace.

More information

Full details of winners, judges and winning entries at: columbancompetition.com