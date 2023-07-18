Belief and Belonging – 2016

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, supported by The Jerusalem Trust, commissioned Lemos&Crane to explore Catholic prisoners’ experience of the Catholic chaplaincy and their views on ways in which the Catholic chaplaincy service could be improved.

For people of faith serving prison sentences, the acknowledgement of their spiritual needs, their access to church services and opportunities for prayer and the deepening of their faith are vital elements in their welfare and rehabilitation.

This report, based on effective and well-considered research, testifies to the deeply-held faith of many in prison and to the often fruitful journey taken by those prisoners who re-engage with their relationship with God or discover that relationship for the first time. It is testimony, also, to the wonderful work carried out by chaplains and chaplaincy volunteers as they accompany those in their pastoral care.

Bishop Richard Moth

Liaison Bishop for Prisons

A research document that looks at the spiritual and pastoral role of Catholic chaplains for Catholic prisoners.

