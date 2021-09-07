At the Foot of the Cross

For each piece we enjoy an entertaining and vibrant take on the work from London-based gallery guide Lynne Hanley. Lynne takes groups around the National Gallery for intimate and lively ‘Beyond the Palette’ art tours.

We then listen to the Priest’s Perspective from the knowledgeable and engaging Canon Christopher Whitehead – a Clifton priest from the parish of St John the Evangelist Church in Bath.

First broadcast during the first COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, these reflections can be used during Holy Week as we meditate and enter into Christ’s sacrifice for the whole of humankind.