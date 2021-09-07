'At the Foot of the Cross' is a four-part art and culture series for the Paschal Triduum that runs from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday. Four famous works of art come under the scrutiny of two excellent contributors.
For each piece we enjoy an entertaining and vibrant take on the work from London-based gallery guide Lynne Hanley. Lynne takes groups around the National Gallery for intimate and lively ‘Beyond the Palette’ art tours.
We then listen to the Priest’s Perspective from the knowledgeable and engaging Canon Christopher Whitehead – a Clifton priest from the parish of St John the Evangelist Church in Bath.
First broadcast during the first COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, these reflections can be used during Holy Week as we meditate and enter into Christ’s sacrifice for the whole of humankind.
On Maundy Thursday, our four-part art series 'At the Foot of the Cross' for the Paschal Triduum begins with Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting 'The Last Supper' from around 1495–1498.
On this solemn day, we have the second in our four-part art and culture series 'At the Foot of the Cross'. We take a close look at 'Christ Crucified' painted by Diego Velázquez in 1632.
On Holy Saturday we have the third instalment of our four-part art and culture series 'At the Foot of the Cross' - Michaelangelo's famous and profoundly beautiful Pietà.
On Easter Sunday, we conclude our four-part art and culture series for the Pashcal Triduum 'At the Foot of the Cross' by looking at Titian's 'Noli me tangere' from around 1514.