Archdiocese launches Caritas Southwark

Archbishop John Wilson, Archbishop of Southwark, will announce the launch of Caritas Southwark this weekend in a pastoral letter to the priests and faithful of his Archdiocese.

“I share with you the wonderful news that we are about to launch Caritas Southwark. Caritas is the Latin word for love and Caritas Southwark will be our Archdiocesan network to co-ordinate our practical loving service of others, putting faith into action.”

Recognising that the Church has always served the poorest and the weakest, through parishes and schools, not to mention social and charitable projects and organisations, Archbishop Wilson says:

“In such challenging times, it is important that we strengthen and enhance our charitable outreach, rooted in our faith in Christ. This will build on the excellent work already taking place and provide encouragement and support for new initiatives. Caritas Southwark is about facilitation and collaboration, building up our common bond of charity through a more considered identity whereby our Archdiocese can promote and recognise faith in action.”

Formal launch

Caritas Southwark will be formally launched on Saturday, 18 March with Mass in St George’s Cathedral at 12:30pm. The organisation will work with Southwark’s parishes and schools to support them in serving those in need.

Team effort

Archbishop Wilson stresses that helping those in need is not the responsibility of any one group:

“This is a time for all of us, clergy, religious, and lay faithful, to pray and reflect on the Scriptures, strengthened by the Eucharist, so as to discern how we live out the call to see and serve the Lord Jesus in our brothers and sisters in need.

“To all who already give their time and effort so generously in voluntary service to the Church’s social mission, I extend my heartfelt gratitude.”

