Archbishop: Queen witnessed to the Gospel of God’s love for all

A statement from the Most Reverend John Wilson, Archbishop of Southwark, on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a cause of great sadness for her beloved family, for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and all people of goodwill.

“We give thanks to Almighty God for Her Majesty’s life of unfailing dedication and the outstanding example of Her Majesty’s service, faithful unto death.

“As a devoted disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ, Her Majesty witnessed to the Gospel of God’s love for all people and worked tirelessly to strengthen harmony, to defend justice and to promote peace. We now pray for the repose of her soul, remembering the promise of Christ, who is the Resurrection and the life: ‘I am with you always, even until the end of time.’ (Mt 28:20) May Her Majesty rest in peace and rise in glory.

“We pray for our King, for the Queen Consort and for all the Royal Family at this time of bereavement. We offer to them our deepest sympathy and condolence.

“Let us also pray for our United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, grateful to God for Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable life and selfless commitment to the promises she made at her Coronation. Her Majesty has been a part of all our lives and we shall miss her deeply.”

Thanksgiving Mass

Cathedral Dean, Fr Michael Branch, will be celebrating a Solemn Requiem Mass of Thanksgiving for the Life and Service of Her Majesty. The Mass will take place on Sunday 11 September at 12 noon in St George’s Cathedral. The Dean will be joined by Cathedral Clergy and the Mass offers the opportunity for the local Catholic community to unite all in prayer for the repose of the soul of our late Sovereign.

A dedicated area of remembrance and quiet prayer is also available in St George’s Cathedral. All are welcome.

Prayer

We beseech you Almighty God, that your servant Elizabeth,

who by your mercy received the government of this realm,

and who dedicated her life entirely to the service of her people,

may now rest from her labours in the peace of Christ which surpasses all understanding.

Through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen.