Archbishop profoundly grateful for ‘uniquely gifted’ Benedict’s example of faith and discipleship

The Archbishop of Southwark, the Most Reverend John Wilson, has commented following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:

“It is with great sadness that we received today the news that the Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has finished his earthly pilgrimage and returned to the Father, to the place prepared for him by Christ, the Lord he served faithfully through this life and ministry.

“We are profoundly grateful for his remarkable example of faith and discipleship, and his witness of service to the Church, both in his home country and to the Church Universal. He was gifted uniquely as a preacher and teacher of the Catholic faith. His intellectual legacy of writing is part of the Church’s treasury for the future.

“We thank God for his gentleness as a humble worker in the Lord’s vineyard; and for his willingness to address pressing issues in the Church. We now accompany him with our prayers that he may know eternal joy and peace.”