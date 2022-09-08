Queen Archbishop O’Toole asks all Catholics to pray for Queen Elizabeth II Monarchy » Archbishop O’Toole asks all C... Queen » »

Archbishop Mark O’Toole, Archbishop of Cardiff and Bishop of Menevia, has issued a statement from Rome on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We have all been deeply moved to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. I ask all Catholics to pray for her, that she may hear those words from her King and Lord, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant – enter into the rest of your Master.’

“We pray too for King Charles and all the Royal Family, that they may be comforted at this time of loss.”

“I was giving a talk this evening in the Vatican to catechists, bishops and priests from across the world on what it means to try and pass on the Christian Faith. I paused my talk at about 6.30pm UK time for a moment of silence, so that we could recall Queen Elizabeth’s exceptional Christian witness and the way she so often spoke of her relationship with Jesus Christ.

“All 1,000 of us in the Audience Hall of Paul VI prayed for the Queen at that poignant moment. Shortly afterwards we all heard the news she had died a few hours before.”

“We entrust her soul to the mercies and blessings of the Lord.”