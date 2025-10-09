Dilexi te: Apostolic Exhortation of Pope Leo XIV on Love for the Poor

The Apostolic Exhortation Dilexi te “I have loved you” (Rev 3:9), focused on love for the poor, was signed by Pope Leo XIV on 4 October 2025, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, and was published on 9 October 2025.

“I am happy to make this document my own – adding some reflections – and to issue it at the beginning of my own pontificate, since I share the desire of my beloved predecessor that all Christians come to appreciate the close connection between Christ’s love and his summons to care for the poor. I too consider it essential to insist on this path to holiness, for “in this call to recognise him in the poor and the suffering, we see revealed the very heart of Christ, his deepest feelings and choices, which every saint seeks to imitate”, writes Pope Leo XIV (DT 3).

