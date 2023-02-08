An update from the Synodal Continental Assembly in Prague

The Continental Assembly, part of the Catholic Church’s ongoing synodal journey, is taking place in Prague from 5-12 February 2023. It presents an opportunity for the Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of Europe to come together to discuss the realities faced by the Church and the People of God in their respective countries.

The Rev Dr Jan Nowotnik is our Director of Mission here at the Bishops’ Conference. He’s one of a four-person delegation, led by Bishop Nicholas Hudson, sharing perspectives from our National Synthesis with fellow delegates in Prague.

We managed to catch up with Fr Jan, during a brief break in proceedings, to get an update on the work of the Continental Assembly.