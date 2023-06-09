All proceeding well after surgery, Pope Francis had another good night

All is proceeding well and Pope Francis had another good night, the Holy See Press Office expressed in a message to accredited journalists on Friday morning.

Thursday evening, The Holy See Press Office has released an update regarding Pope Francis’ recovery following his surgery on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, wrote:

“His Holiness Pope Francis spent a day resting.

The medical staff following the Pontiff’s post-operative course reports that he has been fed a liquid diet. His haemodynamic (blood pressure) and respiratory parameters are stable. The post-operative course appears regular.

This afternoon, the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, he received the Eucharist.

Among the many messages of closeness, he was touched by the affection of the family of little Miguel Angel, baptised by Pope Francis last 31 March during his visit to the paediatric oncology and neurosurgery wards of the hospital, who sent him a poster wishing him a speedy recovery.

The Holy Father personally thanked the mother with a brief phone call”.

‘Good overall condition’

In an earlier statement to journalists Thursday afternoon, Matteo Bruni, said:

“The medical staff following the post-operative progress of the Pontiff reports that Pope Francis spent a quiet night, managing to rest for a long time; he is in good overall condition, and is alert and breathing on his own.”

“The routine follow-up examinations are good. He will take the necessary post-operative rest for the whole day.”

“The Pope has been made aware of the messages of closeness and affection that have arrived in the last few hours, and has expressed his gratitude, while at the same time asking for continued prayers.”

Messages of closeness and best wishes for a speedy recovery continue to pour in from around the world.

Earlier Thursday morning, via Telegram, Matteo Bruni communicated to journalists that the first night of Pope Francis’ stay at the Policlinico Gemelli hospital went well.

On Wednesday, his surgeon, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, told reporters that the Pope was conscious, alert, and joking after surgery. Dr Alfieri said the Pope should eventually be able to resume travel and his normal activities, but should not lift heavy objects.

As a standard precaution, the Pope will stay in the hospital for 5 to 7 days.

On Wednesday evening, the Holy See Press Office announced that his audiences have been suspended until 18 June.

