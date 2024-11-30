A Prayer For The Terminally Ill

Fr Jonathan Stewart, a priest of Plymouth Diocese, offers this prayer for the Terminally Ill.

Prayer

Lord of Life, we pray today for those who are terminally ill, that they may receive the love and care they deserve and know that their life is precious even to their last breath.

We pray especially for those who are vulnerable and who may not have the support and guidance they need.

We pray for families and friends, for those who accompany the sick and the dying; that they may be consoled.

We pray for those who care for the dying; may they be strengthened and encouraged in their work.

We pray for those elected to serve us in parliament; pour out your Holy Spirit upon them, that your wisdom and compassion may prevail in the decisions they make.

We pray for ourselves, that we may always appreciate the gift of life in all its great and beautiful variety. Help us never to take it for granted, but to be grateful for what we have received from you.

Heavenly Father, author of life, we place our cares in your loving hands today and always.

We make this prayer through Christ our Lord.

Amen.