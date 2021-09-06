World Mission Sunday 2021

World Mission Sunday – the one day in the year when the entire global Church comes together in support of mission – will happen on 24 October 2021.
World Mission Sunday is celebrated in every Catholic community in the world. It’s a moment of grace to express solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Christ who are living in situations of poverty, violence and oppression. Every parish, school and community is invited to join this special event, and every penny, pound and prayer you give to Missio helps missionaries everywhere continue their work.
Theme: We cannot but speak about what we have seen and heard
In his message for World Mission Sunday, Pope Francis says: ‘Jesus needs hearts capable of experiencing vocation as a true love story that urges them to go forth to the peripheries of our world as messengers and agents of compassion’.