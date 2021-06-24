World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly 2021

The inaugural World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly falls on Sunday 25 July 2021. Pope Francis has given it the theme “I am with you always” from the Gospel of Matthew (Mt 28: 30).
Sunday, 25 July 2021
Pope Francis has instituted a World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. Identifying with the more senior members of our society, he says “The whole Church is close to you – to us – and cares about you, loves you and does not want to leave you alone!”
Here you can read the full message from the Holy Father as well as a filmed reflection from President of the Bishops’ Conference, Cardinal Vincent Nichols. You can also use our prayers and links to help you celebrate the day.
As the Pope says, we should cherish the elderly and recognise that there’s no retirement age from the work of proclaiming the Gospel and handing down traditions to grandchildren.
Pope Francis' message for the first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly reassures the older generation that God is always with them and reminds them of their vocation to pass on the faith to the younger ones.
Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, echoes the Pope’s words to young people encouraging them to talk to their grandparents if they want to be a sign of hope for the world.
On this special day in which we celebrate grandparents and the elderly we pray for Mary, Mother of all the living, to keep grandparents constantly in her care.