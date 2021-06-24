World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly 2021

Sunday, 25 July 2021

Pope Francis has instituted a World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. Identifying with the more senior members of our society, he says “The whole Church is close to you – to us – and cares about you, loves you and does not want to leave you alone!”

Here you can read the full message from the Holy Father as well as a filmed reflection from President of the Bishops’ Conference, Cardinal Vincent Nichols. You can also use our prayers and links to help you celebrate the day.

As the Pope says, we should cherish the elderly and recognise that there’s no retirement age from the work of proclaiming the Gospel and handing down traditions to grandchildren.