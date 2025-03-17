Jubilee Year

Words of Hope: A Pilgrim’s Guide through the 2025 Jubilee Year

Monday, March 17th, 2025 @ 12:37 pm

This guide to the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope reflects on the meaning of hope and its place in the life of Christians, while offering practical advice and steps to allow all of us to become ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

Oder a copy

You can order your copy here.

About Words of Hope

Fr Ivano Milico offers a guide to the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope declared by Pope Francis. Reflecting on the meaning of hope and its place in the life of Christians, he gives practical advice and steps to allow all of us to become ‘Pilgrims of Hope’ in a life-changing journey towards Christ. Pack of 25 leaflets.

