The Jubilee Companion Booklet

Alive Publishing has put together this Companion Booklet for the Jubilee Year to assist and enrich your celebration of this historic time.
Alive Publishing has put together this Companion Booklet for the Jubilee Year to assist and enrich your celebration of this historic time. Cardinal Vincent Nichols said:
“It will help you ponder and pray, focusing on the great themes of the Holy Year: hope, forgiveness, the figures of the Apostles Peter and Paul and their basilicas in Rome, they key places of prayer and repentance in every Holy Year.”
You can order your copy here.
Alive Publishing is a Catholic publisher that produces Bible Alive, a scripture-focused magazine designed to resonate with the rhythms of the Catholic liturgical cycle, offering readers inspiration and direction in their faith journey. In addition to Bible Alive, Alive Publishing produces a variety of monthly and seasonal magazines, along with a selection of books.