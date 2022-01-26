Dioceses WMOF22

The main event will be hosted in Rome and will be attended by delegates from Bishops’ Conferences all around the world as well as representatives from international movements involved in pastoral care for families.

At the same time, each diocese is invited to organise similar events in their own local communities.

How can the Dioceses of England and Wales prepare to celebrate the World Meeting of Families with Pope Francis?

The goal is that, during the meeting, each diocese will place families at the heart of its pastoral action – carrying out activities that reflect the theme of the WMOF. The format will be a “Family Week” in unity with families and dioceses around the world.

The official website has resources for dioceses.

Pastoral Kit

You can download a useful PDF, in English, that provides a full pastoral kit for the World Meting of Families.

Guidelines

Guidelines in preparation for the 2022 World Meeting of Families.

Suggested Format

How could the WMOF days be organised in the dioceses and parishes? In a spirit of freedom and creativity of the dioceses:

Wednesday, 22 June

Launch with Mass

The WMOF could be launched in the parishes, with a Mass and, at the end, with the presentation of a sign as well as, for example, a letter to each family on behalf of the bishop.

Thursday, 23 June and Friday, 24 June

Evening Meetings

Evening meetings could be planned in parishes or, in small groups, in homes. Couples could watch a video of one of the day’s conferences and then have some time in sharing together.

Saturday, 25 June

Diocesan Family Day

Families could be invited to the diocese (or another location, combining more dioceses) or to a place such as a shrine. It would be a day dedicated to the family with conferences, testimonies, group work, sharing and moments of celebration.

Sunday, 26 June

Eucharistic Celebration

A Eucharistic celebration presided over by the diocesan bishop with the families of the diocese could be planned (in the cathedral or another suitable place). The families could receive the mandate that originates from the WMOF, as will be done by the Pope during the Angelus of that day. Time difference permitting, the Pope’s Angelus could be followed live or replayed, before or after Holy Mass. Should this not be possible, it would be the bishop who would give the mandate to the families.

What means of support will be provided for implementing the WMOF in the dioceses?

