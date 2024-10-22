Wigan Catholic churches to remain open after consultations

The Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon, has decided to keep two Catholic churches open in central Wigan after wide consultation with the local community.

The archdiocese held three public consultations to discuss the future of St Mary’s and St John’s, particularly in light of the two churches being so close together.

Since the retirement and death of Fr John Johnson in early 2024, a decision was taken to merge the parishes of St William and St Mary, meaning St Mary’s was incorporated with the churches of St Patrick and St John.

Archbishop McMahon said in a statement:

“I am very pleased to announce that after having consulted many people and priests, and after consultation and discernment with my Trustees and Advisory Body, I can announce that the churches of St Mary, St John and St Patrick will remain open.

“This will enable to us to focus on the mission of the Catholic Church in central Wigan in a new and exciting way, building on the strengths of all that has gone before.

“I want to say that I have listened to the concerns raised by all three parish communities and by the wider community of the archdiocese. I know that my decision will be received with joy in the parish.

“I can also announce that Fr Paul Grady will take up the post of parish priest from January 2025, with Fr Ian O’Shea taking up another appointment elsewhere. Fr Hugh Donleavy will continue as assistant priest.

“This has been a difficult time for all of us and the uncertainty that followed the death of Fr Johnson has been a hardship that priests and people have had to bear.

“The new parish priest I have appointed will enable the parishioners of St William’s parish to develop new working relationships with one another.

“Each church community has its own strengths and charisms, and under Fr Paul’s direction, I want you to work together to build up the Catholic community in central Wigan and discern a way forward for the mission of the Catholic Church in Wigan.

“I promise to keep you all in my prayers and I ask you to pray for me and all in our archdiocese.”

Images © Alex Ramsey, A Glimpse of Heaven