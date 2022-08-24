The 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2022 is celebrated on 25 September - the last Sunday of the month. The Holy Father has chosen the theme 'Building the Future with Migrants and Refugees"'.
The Church has been celebrating the World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR) since 1914. It’s always an occasion to express concern for different vulnerable people on the move; to pray for them as they face many challenges; and to increase awareness about the opportunities that migration offers.
We have a series of remotely filmed interviews exploring the Pope’s message in an English and Welsh context.
The Vatican has a dedicated section for Migrants and Refugees. It is directed personally by Pope Francis and aims to help the Church, and others, to accompany those forced to flee and make sure they are not shut out or left behind.
The Section offers comprehensive resources for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.
The Pope’s message pays particular attention to the care of our common family, which, together with the care of our common home, encourages us to become ever more welcoming.
In a new video, Pope Francis speaks of the diversity of faith expressions and devotions as an opportunity to grow in catholicity.
Supporting migrants and refugees has long been part of the Church's mission. In the national debate, one of the most important voices is also one of the quietest - that of the refugee.
As Catholics we’re called to welcome refugees arriving in the UK. But why exactly do people flee their homes in the first place?
Retired GP Paul Kelly, project lead for ReSETTLE, talks to us about the first community sponsorship project in the Leeds Diocese in the north of England.