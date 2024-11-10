Hong Kong UK Catholic Migrants

The group, officially launched on 1 July 2024, places an emphasis on supporting and connecting Hong Kong Catholic migrant communities by sharing news and pastoral activities.

Bishop Joseph Ha, Auxiliary Bishop of Hong Kong, visited the UK in late July 2024 and spent time with communities in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cambridge, Milton Keynes, London, Bristol, Kent, and Reading.

Mass

Masses in Mandarin and Cantonese for the Hong Kong Catholic community can be found here:

catholic.org.hk/overseas-chinese-uk

Connect using social media

You can connect with the Hong Kong Catholic community in the UK on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram

@hkyoungcatholicsuk

Events for 18-40 year old Hong Kong Young Catholics in the UK.

Facebook

@UKHKCaths

Includes a monthly newsletter in Chinese.