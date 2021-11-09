Sikhism Vatican calls on Christians and Sikhs to build a ‘culture of care’ CBCEW » Vatican calls on Christians and Sik... Interreligious Dialogue » »

As Sikhs around the world prepare to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti – the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism – the Vatican has released a message calling on Christians and Sikhs to work together to foster a “culture of care”.

Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, in his annual message to Sikhs says it is crucial we build a more fraternal society to provide a “safe life for future generations”.

Released to the backdrop of the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, the Cardinal describes today’s society as dominated by “unbridled individualism” with a culture of “unrelenting indifference” and urges believers to care for each other and the created world:

“Our interconnectedness with nature and our interdependence on one another as humans make us realise more and more that caring for one another and for the environment is very important for our survival and sustenance.”

Calling for the promotion of a new ‘culture of care’, Cardinal Ayuso Guixot sees this happening through a process of education and formation that starts with families. It is a cultural shift that can be spearheaded by both Christians and Sikhs:

“Religions in general and religious leaders in particular can play an indispensable role in nurturing this culture by reminding their followers, time and again, about the indivisible relationship between God, human beings and the creation, and how each of us has a spiritual commission to care for God’s creation and for one another.”

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated in 2021 on Friday, 19 November.

Download

You can download a simple A4 PDF that explains a little more about Guru Nanak and offers newsletter inserts and bidding prayers.

Full Message

You can also download the full message of greeting from the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.