Ukrainian Welcome Centre A welcome centre has been set up in central London to provide a single point of contact for essential information for arrival, settling and long-term living in the UK for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.  icon-home » Events » Ukraine Response » Ukrainian Welcome Centre

The Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London and the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain have partnered to open a Welcome Centre for Ukrainians in central London.

Based at the Eparchy’s cathedral near Bond Street, the Centre provides a single point of contact for essential information for arrival, settling and long-term living in the UK.

We are able to provide premises in our cathedral offering a place of welcome to our newly-arrived brothers and sisters. This joint venture is true community outreach. Bishop Kenneth Novakowski

Online Resource

As well as a physical space, the Centre provides an online resource with information on organisations supporting Ukrainians in the UK, as well as directing people to locations to get advice and support.

ukrainianwelcomecentre.org

Pastoral care is very important and the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy is concerned not only for those who are arriving, but those who feel they want to have a place to pray during the day. The cathedral doors are open from 10am to 8pm. People can come in and spend some time in prayer or in peaceful silence. Visitors can say a prayer and light a candle for those who have died in the war, those who are fleeing and those who are helping Ukrainians arriving in the UK.

Contact

The Ukrainian Welcome Centre

6 Weighhouse Street

London

W1K 5LT

​

Phone: 10am – 4pm

Monday to Friday

020 3960 7595

Listen

You can listen to an interview with Bishop Kenneth Novakowski, the Ukrainian Catholic Bishop for the Holy Family of London, in which he talks about the welcome centre and how the Ukrainian community in the UK is working with the government, NGOs and other charities and organisations to help Ukrainians fleeing war in their homeland.

Catholic News Ukrainian Welcome Centre is true community outreach, says Eparchial Bishop Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:05:16 Share Share Link Embed

You can also listen to a podcast in which the Centre’s director, Andriy Marchenko, urges Britons to keep their hearts and doors open to Ukrainians who are arriving in the UK, fleeing the war in their homeland.

Listen here.