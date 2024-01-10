Themes 1968 – 2024

Date Theme

1968 To the praise of his glory (Ephesians 1:14)

1969 Called to freedom (Galatians 5:13)

(Preparatory meeting held in Rome, Italy)

1970 We are fellow workers for God (1 Corinthians 3:9)

(Preparatory meeting held at the Monastery of Niederaltaich, Federal Republic of Germany)

1971 …and the communion of the Holy Spirit (2 Corinthians 13:13)

(Preparatory meeting in Bari, Italy)

1972 I give you a new commandment (John 13:34)

(Preparatory meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland)

1973 Lord, teach us to pray (Luke 11:1)

(Preparatory meeting held at the Abbey of Montserrat, Spain)

1974 That every tongue confess: Jesus Christ is Lord (Philippians 2:1-13)

(Preparatory meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland)

1975 God’s purpose: all things in Christ (Ephesians 1:3-10)

(Material from an Australian group – Preparatory meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland)

1976 We shall be like him (1 John 3:2) or, Called to become what we are

(Material from Caribbean Conference of Churches – Preparatory meeting held in Rome, Italy)

1977 Enduring together in hope (Romans 5:1-5)

(Material from Lebanon, in the midst of a civil war – Preparatory meeting held in Geneva)

1978 No longer strangers (Ephesians 2:13-22)

(Material from an ecumenical team in Manchester, England)

1979 Serve one another to the glory of God (l Peter 4:7-11)

(Material from Argentina – Preparatory meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland)

1980 Your kingdom come (Matthew 6:10)

(Material from an ecumenical group in Berlin, German Democratic Republic – Preparatory meeting held in Milan)

1981 One Spirit – many gifts – one body (1 Corinthians 12:3b-13)

(Material from Graymoor Fathers, USA – Preparatory meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland)

1982 May all find their home in you, O Lord (Psalm 84)

(Material from Kenya – Preparatory meeting held in Milan, Italy)

1983 Jesus Christ – the life of the world (1 John 1:1-4)

(Material from an ecumenical group in Ireland – Preparatory meeting held in Céligny (Bossey), Switzerland)

1984 Called to be one through the cross of our Lord (1 Corinthians 2:2 and Colossians 1:20)

(Preparatory meeting held in Venice, Italy)

1985 From death to life with Christ (Ephesians 2:4-7)

(Material from Jamaica – Preparatory meeting held in Grandchamp, Switzerland)

1986 You shall be my witnesses (Acts 1:6-8)

(Material from Yugoslavia (Slovenia) – Preparatory meeting held in Yugoslavia)

1987 United in Christ – a new creation (2 Corinthians 5:17-6:4a)

(Material from England – Preparatory meeting held in Taizé, France)

1988 The love of God casts out fear (1 John 4:18)

(Material from Italy – Preparatory meeting held in Pinerolo, Italy)

1989 Building community: one body in Christ (Romans 12:5-6a)

(Material from Canada – Preparatory meeting held in Whaley Bridge, England)

1990 That they all may be one…That the world may believe (John 17)

(Material from Spain – Preparatory meeting held in Madrid, Spain)

1991 Praise the Lord, all you nations! (Psalm 117 and Romans 15:5-13)

(Material from Germany – Preparatory meeting held in Rotenburg an der Fulda, Federal Republic of Germany)

1992 I am with you always… Go, therefore (Matthew 28:16-20)

(Material from Belgium – Preparatory meeting held in Bruges, Belgium)

1993 Bearing the fruit of the Spirit for Christian unity (Galatians 5:22-23)

(Material from Zaire – Preparatory meeting held near Zurich, Switzerland)

1994 The household of God: called to be one in heart and mind (Acts 4:23-37)

(Material from Ireland – Preparatory meeting held in Dublin, Republic of Ireland)

1995 Koinonia: communion in God and with one another (John 15:1-17)

(Material from Faith and Order – Preparatory meeting held in Bristol, England)

1996 Behold, I stand at the door and knock (Revelation 3:14-22)

(Material from Portugal – Preparatory meeting held in Lisbon, Portugal)

1997 We entreat you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God (2 Corinthians 5:20)

(Material from Nordic Ecumenical Council – Preparatory meeting held in Stockholm, Sweden)

1998 The Spirit helps us in our weakness (Romans 8:14-27)

(Material from France – Preparatory meeting held in Paris, France)

1999 He will dwell with them as their God, they will be his peoples (Revelation 21:1-7)

(Material from Malaysia – Preparatory meeting held in Monastery of Bose, Italy)

2000 Blessed be God who has blessed us in Christ (Ephesians 1:3-14)

(Material from the Middle East Council of Churches – Preparatory meeting held La Verna, Italy)

2001 I am the Way, and the Truth, and the Life (John 14:1-6)

(Material from Romania – Preparatory meeting held at Vulcan, Romania)

2002 For with you is the fountain of life (Psalm 36:5-9)

(Material CEEC and CEC – Preparatory meeting near Augsburg, Germany)

2003 We have this treasure in clay jars (2 Corinthians 4:4-18)

(Material churches in Argentina – Preparatory meeting at Los Rubios, Spain)

2004 My peace I give to you (John 14:23-31; John 14:27)

(Material from Aleppo, Syria – Preparatory meeting in Palermo, Sicily)

2005 Christ, the one foundation of the church (1 Corinthians 3:1-23)

(Material from Slovakia – Preparatory meeting in Piestaňy, Slovakia)

2006 Where two or three are gathered in my name, there I am among them (Matthew 18:18-20)

(Material from Ireland – Preparatory meeting held in Prosperous, Co. Kildare, Ireland)

2007 He even makes the deaf to hear and the mute to speak (Mark 7:31-37)

(Material from South Africa – Preparatory meeting held in Faverges, France)

2008 Pray without ceasing (1 Thessalonians 5:(12a) 13b-18)

(Material from USA – Preparatory meeting held in Graymoor, Garrison, USA)

2009 That they may become one in your hand (Ezekiel 37:15-28)

(Material from Korea – Preparatory meeting held in Marseille, France)

2010 You are witnesses of these things (Luke 24:48)

(Material from Scotland – Preparatory meeting held in Glasgow, Scotland)

2011 One in the apostles’ teaching, fellowship, breaking of bread and prayer (cf. Acts 2:42)

(Material from Jerusalem – Preparatory meeting held in Saydnaya, Syria)

2012 We will all be changed by the victory of our Lord Jesus Christ (cf. 1 Corinthians 15:51-58)

(Material from Poland – Preparatory meeting held in Warsaw, Poland)

2013 What does God require of us? (cf. Micah 6:6-8)

(Material from India – Preparatory meeting held in Bangalore, India)

2014 Has Christ been divided? (1 Corinthians 1:1-17)

(Material from Canada – Preparatory meeting held in Montréal, Canada)

2015 Jesus said to her: Give me to drink (John 4:7)

(Material from Brazil – Preparatory meeting held in São Paulo, Brazil)

2016 Called to proclaim the mighty acts of the Lord (cf. 1 Peter 2:9)

(Material from Latvia – Preparatory meeting held in Rīga, Latvia)

2017 Reconciliation – The love of Christ compels us (2 Cor 5:14-20)

(Material from Germany – Preparatory meeting held in Wittenberg, Germany)

2018 Your right hand, O Lord, glorious in power (Ex 15:6)

(Material from the Caribbean – Preparatory meeting held in Nassau, Bahamas)

2019 Justice and only justice you shall pursue (Deut 16:18-20)

(Material from Indonesia – Preparatory meeting held in Jakarta, Indonesia)

2020 They showed us unusual kindness (Acts 28:2)

(Material from Malta – Preparatory meeting held in Rabat, Malta)

2021 Abide in my love and you shall bear much fruit (cf. John 15:5-9)

(Material from Community of Grandchamp – Preparatory meeting held at Areuse, Switzerland)

2022 We saw the star in the East, and we came to worship him (Mt 2:2)

(Material from the Middle East Council of Churches, Lebanon – Preparatory meeting held online)

2023 Do good; seek justice (Isaiah 1:17)

(Material from the Minnesota Council of Churches, USA – Preparatory meeting held at Bossey, Switzerland)