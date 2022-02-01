Jewish Relations

Talking about Judaism

Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 @ 11:46 am

Judaism is one of the world's oldest monotheistic religions and featured prominently in our audio series 'In Their Own Words'.

The podcast series featured discussions with followers of the world’s nine major religions on aspects of their beliefs.

Miriam Lorie spoke to us about Judaism – in her own words – and from her own perspective.

Although not a fan of shoe-horning into boxes, Miriam describes herself as part of the Modern Orthodox tradition.

You can listen, share and download from our SoundCloud stream.

