European Synodal Continental Assembly

5-12 February 2023

The ‘Continental Stage’ of the synodal journey aims to deepen our discernment on what has emerged from the previous stage of local and national listening. The intention is to flesh out the insights coming from the local Churches and examine them from a continental perspective.

This will be done through Continental Assemblies.

The Continental Assembly of the Synod for Europe will take place in Prague from 5-12 February. It is organised by CCEE, the Council of Bishops’ Conferences of Europe, in collaboration with the Czech Bishops’ Conference and the Archdiocese of Prague.

Part One

The first part of the Assembly, from 5 to 9 February, will be an ecclesial assembly and will be attended by 200 participants. Of these, 156 are the delegates of the 39 Bishops’ Conferences of Europe and 44 guests will be invited directly by the CCEE Presidency representing other ecclesial groups and faiths in Europe.

Part Two

On the last two days, from 10 to 12 February, only the Presidents of the Bishops’ Conferences (or their delegates) will meet, to collegially re-read the lived synodal experience from their specific charism and role.

In-Person and Virtual

In addition to those who will be present in Prague, each Bishops’ Conference is invited to choose an additional 10 delegates who will be able to follow the work of the plenary sessions through an online platform and give their contribution during the group work.

The Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales will be sending its four delegates to Prague who will be accompanied by an additional 10 delegates who will participate online. The delegation will be led by Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Auxiliary Bishop in Westminster, who has been delegated by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of our Bishops’ Conference, to attend in his place.

The other members of the delegation, both present and at home, have been involved in the Synodal process from its inception and come from our Catholic parishes, organisations and religious communities across England and Wales. Reflecting the call of the Holy Father in the Preparatory Document, the delegation also has representatives from other ecclesial communities and other faiths (Chapter IV, 28, 29).

The whole delegation will meet to discuss the reflections of the dioceses on the Document for the Continental Stage before going to Prague to equip them for the discussions that will take place at the Assembly.

During the days of the Assembly in Prague, all of the contemplative communities in Europe have been asked to pray continuously for the success of the process with silent adoration before the Blessed Sacrament. The Holy Father has asked that the whole Church invokes the wisdom of the Holy Spirit on those participating in this synodal process for its success.

Website

prague.synod2023.org

There is a dedicated website for the Continental Assembly of the Synod for Europe in Prague.

Programme

You can download a PDF of the Assembly programme.

Delegation

Attending Prague

Bishop Nicholas Hudson (Lead)

Rev. Jan Nowotnik

Sarah Adams

Jessica Wilkinson

Attending via live stream

Dr Johan Bergström-Allen

Amy Cameron

Rev. David Cross

Deborah Cottam

Sr Lynda Dearlove VCF

Simeon Elderfield

Elizabeth Harris-Sawczenko

Fr John McGowan OCD

Rev. Dr Callan Slipper

John Smartt