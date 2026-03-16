Stations of the Cross Stations of the Cross for children and young people This Lent, 'The Mark 10 Mission' is introducing young people to this traditional Lenten devotion in an engaging and accessible way by providing online Stations of the Cross designed specifically for children.  icon-home » Events » Lent » Stations of the Cross for children ...

Throughout Lent, and particularly on Good Friday, we follow Our Lord Jesus Christ to the foot of the Cross as we commemorate His Passion and death through the Stations of the Cross.

This Lent, The Mark 10 Mission is introducing young people to this traditional Lenten devotion in an engaging and accessible way by providing online Stations of the Cross designed specifically for children.

Premiere

At 11am on Friday 20 March, Bishop Gerard Bradley, a newly-ordained Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Southwark, joins Georgia Clarke from the Archdiocese, and Greg Finn from The Mark 10 Mission to present a half-hour Stations of the Cross reflection for young people.

Filmed at St Anthony of Padua Church, the video will guide children prayerfully through all fourteen Stations of the Cross, pausing at each station to reflect, wonder and pray.

The event will premiere on the Archdiocese of Southwark YouTube channel and will be freely available for schools, parishes and families to watch together.

The is dedicated to sharing the Gospel with children and helping them encounter Christ through prayer and reflection. This special online

Schools, both primary and secondary, are encouraged to gather pupils to watch the premiere together, while parishes and families may also wish to join online and pray along.

About

The Mark 10 Mission is an initiative that produces free, quality Catholic resources to make it easier for schools, parishes and families to share the faith in a way children can truly engage with.