Statement from the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle relating to Abdul Ezedi

A spokesman for the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle said:

“After checking local parish records and central records and after consulting with clergy we have no indication that Abdul Ezedi was received into the Catholic faith in this diocese, or that a Catholic priest of this diocese gave him a reference.

“We do not know which Christian church received him nor which Christian minister gave him a reference. We keep the victims in our prayers and hope that justice is done soon.”

