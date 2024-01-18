St Kizito (John the Baptist)  

Kizito was born about 1872 in the small village of Waluleta, central Uganda in a non-Christian family. Due to his friendly, witty and hard-working attributes, he was selected to work as a royal page in the apartment of king Mwanga II.

Despite the King’s demands for all Christians to renounce their faith or face death, Kizito became a passionate catechumen and took every opportunity to beg the local priests to baptize him. In defiance of Kizito’s valid fears that he might be killed on his duty, Kizito was consecutively refused baptism on the grounds that he was simply too young and lacking instruction. But when the persecution of Christians began in Uganda, he was finally baptized on 25/26 May 1886 by Charles Lwanga, the leader of Uganda’s Christian community at the time, and given the name, John the Baptist.

However, a day after, despite Lwanga’s advice to all palace children to run and hide from Christian prosecutors, Kizito refused to go. He was burnt alive alongside Lwanga on 3 June 1886 in Namugongo. His last words were “Goodbye friends, we are on our way.” At the age of fourteen, Kizito became the youngest of the 22 Ugandian martyrs killed by the King.

He was beatified by Pope Benedict XV in 1920 and canonised by Pope Paul VI on October 18, 1964. He is the patron saint of children and primary Schools.

Reflection

By Fr. Samuel Ofia, Missionary Society of St. Paul

It is very inspiring that an African child of only 14 years can stand and oppose the King in defense of his catholic faith. In a culture where children are only seen but not heard, St Kizito has become the model for all children.

Let us pray:

God of infinite goodness, you said that children should be allowed to come to you. We pray for children all over the world, especially for those in danger. That through the intersession of St Kizito, you will give voice to the voiceless and protection to our children, through Christ or Lord, Amen.