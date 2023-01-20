Pope Benedict XVI

Service of Ecumenical Vespers to honour the life of Pope Benedict XVI

Friday, January 20th, 2023
Westminster Cathedral, Tuesday, 24 January, 5pm

There will be a celebration of ecumenical vespers in Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 24 January at 5pm to honour the life of the late Pope Benedict XVI and to pray for the repose of his soul.

Lord Rowan Williams, former Archbishop of Canterbury, will give an address.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols will preside at the service which will be attended by a number of Catholic Bishops from England and Wales. The ecumenical vespers take place during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity and ecumenical guests include the Archbishops of Canterbury and York and the Bishop of London.

Dignitaries and interfaith representatives will also attend.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died, aged 95, on Saturday, 31 December 2022 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Pope Francis presided at his predecessor’s funeral on Thursday, 5 January 2023.

