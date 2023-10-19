Bishops' Conference of England and Wales
Here you will find all of Missio's resources for World Mission Sunday 2023
World Mission Sunday is on 22 October. Find everything you need to take part in this global celebration of mission in YOUR parish, below. Simply click the links to download.
World Mission Sunday 2020 is on 18 October
In his message for World Mission Sunday, Pope Francis is inspired by the story of the disciples on the way to Emmaus,
Home Mission Sunday gives us the opportunity to share the joy of an encounter with Jesus Christ
Kibera, Kenya, is the biggest urban slum in Africa. It’s rife with all the problems poverty brings – malnourishment; addiction; abuse.
World Mission Sunday happend on 23 October 2022 with the theme: ‘‘You shall be my witnesses’ – Acts 1:8'