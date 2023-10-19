Missio

Resources for World Mission Sunday 2023

Thursday, October 19th, 2023 @ 11:28 am

Here you will find all of Missio's resources for World Mission Sunday 2023

World Mission Sunday is on 22 October. Find everything you need to take part in this global celebration of mission in YOUR parish, below. Simply click the links to download. 

Download

World Mission Sunday Poster A4
World Mission Sunday Poster A3
World Mission Sunday Activity Sheet KS1
World Mission Sunday Activity Sheet KS2
Parish leaflet: Guide to World Mission Sunday
Children’s liturgical prayer for World Mission Sunday
World Mission Sunday Homily Notes & Intercessions
World Mission Sunday Parish Talk
World Mission Sunday Parish Newsletter Inserts & FAQs

Papal Message: World Mission Sunday 2023

In his message for World Mission Sunday, Pope Francis is inspired by the story of the disciples on the way to Emmaus,

