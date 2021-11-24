Persecution Listen to the voices of women and girls targeted for their Christian faith, says Bishop Listen to the voices of women and g... Persecution » »

Red Wednesday, 24 November 2021, is a day on which we shine a light on the injustice of Christian persecution.

Cathedrals, churches and other landmark buildings are lit red as a symbolic gesture to show solidarity with the world’s suffering Christians and those of other faiths persecuted for their religious beliefs.

This year’s focus is on the kidnap, forced marriage and conversion, rape and sexual enslavement of Christian women and girls.

The Right Reverend Declan Lang, Bishop of Clifton and Lead Bishop for International Affairs, wants Catholics to join him in prayer for those abused for their faith:

“Pope Francis calls us to never ‘look the other way and let the dignity of women, especially young women, be trampled upon.’ It is essential that we listen to the voices of women and girls who have suffered abduction, violence, or forced marriage, including those targeted because of their Christian faith.

“I am grateful to Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) for drawing attention to this issue and supporting survivors across the world.

“As we mark Red Wednesday, I hope that Catholics throughout England and Wales will join me in praying for everyone who has been affected by these human rights abuses and all those working for change.”

ACN has published a report that focuses on this persecution – Hear Her Cries: The kidnapping, forced conversion and sexual victimisation of Christian women and girls.