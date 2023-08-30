Programme: Apostolic Visit to Mongolia

Saturday 2 September 2023

The Holy Father will be greeted at a welcome ceremony in Ulaanbaatar’s Sukhbaatar Square before paying a courtesy visit to the President of Mongolia at the State Palace

Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, also referred to as Khürelsükh Ukhnaa, is the 6th and current president of Mongolia, beginning his term on 25 June 2021 after winning the 2021 Mongolian presidential election.

Pope Francis will then make his first official discourse during a meeting with Authorities, civil society and the Diplomatic Corps in the “Ikh Mongol” hall of the State Palace.

Following this, he will meet with the Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament of Mongolia) and with Prime Minister, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

In the afternoon of Saturday the Pope will meet bishops, priests, missionaries and consecrated persons as well as pastoral workers whom he will address in the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral.

Sunday 3 September 2023

The Pope will participate, in the morning, in an Ecumenical and Interreligious Meeting in Ulaanbaatar’s “Hun Theatre.”

On Sunday afternoon he will celebrate Holy Mass in the “Steppe Arena” winter sports stadium.

Monday 4 September

The last day of the Pope’s visit, he will inaugurate a charity center – the House of Mercy – and meet with staff and volunteers of the organization, before bidding farewell during a Farewell Ceremony at the “Chinggis Khan” airport.

He is scheduled to depart at noon local time and arrive in Rome the same day in the late afternoon, making up for a six-hour time difference between Mongolia and Italy.