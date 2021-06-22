Prayer Prayers for the Sick and Dying As we focus on caring for the sick and dying and promoting the respect owed to life in all its vulnerability, we hold this important intention up to the Lord by praying to St Joseph, patron saint of the sick. » Our Work » Health and Social Care » Coronavirus (COVID-19) » Prayers for the Sick and Dying

Prayer to St Joseph Patron Saint of the Dying

Faithful Joseph, with the fulfilment of the Lord’s promise,

you peacefully leave this world in Jesus and Mary’s hands.

Your faith transforms death into the sowing of life;

thus, God considers you to be a just man.

Your heart overflows in the presence of the Lord.

With your hands outstretched to God, your night is filled with prayers.

Surrounded by the living, you embark upon the great march to the promise Land.

Open our eyes that we may glimpse the road to Life that lies beyond death.

May nothing, not denial, anger, nor depression, separate us from the Love of God.

Strengthen our faith in God who always finds ways of preserving us in his friendship.

Be beside us to hold our hands when we take our first steps toward the Eternal Kingdom.

Amen

Prayer to St Joseph for a Happy Death

O Blessed Joseph, who yielded up thy last breath in the arms of Jesus and Mary,

obtain for me this grace, O holy Joseph, that I may breathe forth my soul in praise,

saying in spirit, if I am unable to do so in words: “Jesus, Mary and Joseph, I give Thee my heart and my soul.”

Amen

Bidding Prayers – Day for Life 2021

Prayers of the Faithful for use in parishes:

On this Day for Life, we pray for those people in the final stages of life. May their fears and distress be met with a true compassion, one which finds expression in treating the dying person with love, with dignity and the appropriate palliative care.

On this Day for Life, we pray for all those working in health and social care, especially those involved in end-of-life care. We give thanks for their extraordinary dedication and loving care for the sick and dying, particularly during this pandemic.

We pray that attempts to legalise assisted suicide in the UK will not be successful. May politicians be inspired to support high quality palliative care for the sick and dying, recognising that ending a life through assisted suicide is not an answer.

On this Day for Life we give thanks for the witness of all prolife organisations who work tirelessly to promote, protect and support life from conception to natural death. May the Lord continue to bless their work and witness.

On this Day for Life, we pray that all Catholics will work to build a culture where life, in all its vulnerability, is cherished and to promote authentic compassion in the treatment of those who are dying.

In this year of St Joseph, we seek the intercession of St Joseph, patron of the dying, that he might obtain for each of us a happy death.