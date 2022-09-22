Pope: May we pray for and help those with Alzheimer’s disease

Recalling World Alzheimer’s Day, 21 September, Pope Francis at the conclusion of the General Audience turned his thoughts to this disease that affects so many people, who can often end up being pushed to the margins of society because of their condition.

Let us pray for those suffering from Alzheimer’s, for their families, and for those who lovingly care for them, that they may be increasingly supported and helped. Pope Francis

The Pope also greeted those present at the audience representing associations assisting those with hemodialysis, dialysis, and organ transplant, assuring them as well of his prayers.

World Alzheimer’s Day takes place during the month of September, which is also World Alzheimer’s Month.

People around the world campaign to raise public awareness and challenge the stigma the disease carries with it. The goal is to better inform the public, change perceptions and attitudes, and generate greater assistance to help those suffering and their families struggling to care them.

2022 campaign efforts are giving special emphasis on how to support people and families following a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s with the latest treatments, available resources, and assistance.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people live with dementia worldwide. There are nearly 10 million new cases every year. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, making up an estimated 60-70% of cases, while dementia in general, is the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases.

Source: Vatican News