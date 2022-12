The Holy See press office has confirmed the date of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s funeral.

Pope Emeritus Benedict’s funeral will take place at 9:30am (8:30am UK time) on Thursday, 5 January 2023, in St Peter’s Square presided over by Pope Francis.

As of Monday morning, 2 January, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in Saint Peter’s Basilica so the faithful can pay their respects.