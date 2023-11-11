Pope Francis prays for Indi Gregory and her family

In a short statement, Pope Francis has expressed his closeness to the family of baby Indi Gregory and offered his prayerful support for her and her mother and father.

“Papa Francesco si stringe alla famiglia della piccola Indi Gregory, al papà e alla mamma, prega per loro e per lei, e rivolge il suo pensiero a tutti i bambini che in queste stesse ore in tutto il mondo vivono nel dolore o rischiano la vita a causa della malattia e della guerra.”

An unofficial English translation:

“Pope Francis is close to the family of little Indi Gregory, her father and mother, prays for them and for her, and turns his thoughts to all the children around the world, who at this very hour are living in pain or whose lives are at risk because of disease and war.”

Bishops’ Statement

Bishop Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham, and Bishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues, issued a statement on Indi Gregory on 7 November 2023.