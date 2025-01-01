Pope calls on world leaders to cancel debt of poorer nations

Addressing a crowded St Peter’s Square, Pope Francis once again emphasized his firm “no” to war, declaring that it “always destroys.”

He also urged that no country or people should be “crushed by debt.”

Debt cancellation for poorer nations

Speaking after his traditional New Years’ Day Angelus, he made an appeal to world leaders

“God is the first to forgive debts, as we always ask in the ‘Our Father,’” Pope Francis said. “The Jubilee calls us to translate this forgiveness into social terms so that no individual, family, or people is crushed by debt. I encourage leaders of nations with Christian traditions to set an example by canceling or significantly reducing the debts of the poorest countries.”

Gratitude to peacemakers

The Pope went on to extend his heartfelt thanks to all those who, in conflict-ridden areas across the globe, are working diplomatically to promote justice and peace.

“I express my deep gratitude”, he said, “to everyone who, in the many regions plagued by conflict, work toward dialogue and negotiations. Let us pray for an end to all fighting and for a decisive focus on peace and reconciliation. My thoughts go to war-torn Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Myanmar, [North] Kivu, and so many other people in conflict.”

The destructive reality of war

The Pope referenced the Italian television program A Sua Immagine, where, he said, he had seen footage and photographs depicting the devastation caused by war.

“Brothers and sisters,” he said, “war destroys. It always destroys! War is always a defeat. Always. I express my heartfelt appreciation to all those striving for peace.”

Greeting to Italian President

The Pope extended his best wishes to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, expressing hope for “every good thing in the new year” and assuring him of his prayers. In his New Year’s address to the nation the previous evening, Mattarella echoed the Pope’s message, noting the significance of the 58th World Day of Peace and its call to the conscience of all.

“All—Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organizations, civil and religious authorities—are called to address the wounds of the world, the troubling social and economic fragmentation, and the growing threats to peaceful development among nations,” Mattarella said.

He affirmed that, on behalf of the Italian people, he takes up Pope Francis’s continuous appeals for urgent and courageous actions to secure peace and address challenges such as migration, environmental degradation, and the risks and opportunities posed by new technologies.

Source: Vaticannews.va