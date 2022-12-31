Pope Benedict XVI Requiescat in Pace – a Statement from Bishop Moth

The Diocese is deeply saddened at the death of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI this morning.

Speaking earlier today Bishop Richard Moth said:

“We are deeply grateful for the life and service of Pope Emeritus Benedict. While we mourn his loss, we are thankful for his steadfast witness and legacy.”

“His firm resolve during eight years of papal ministry saw the Pope Emeritus broaden opportunities for dialogue with people and groups outside of the Catholic Church. More locally, many in our community will have been touched by his gentle presence during his visit to these shores in 2010, not least in his meeting with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the time of prayer in Hyde Park and the Beatification of St. John Henry Newman.”

“Masses for the repose of the Pope’s soul will be offered across the churches of our Diocese in the coming days. We entrust Pope Benedict to the Father of all mercies and prayer for the repose of his soul.”

“Please remember Pope Francis in your prayers also, in his continuing Petrine Ministry.”

Obituary

Benedict XVI was Pope for less than eight years – 19 April 2005 to 28 February 2013 – and became generally known in Britain as the second pope in history to visit the UK in 2010. The first such visit had been by Pope John Paul II to England, Wales and Scotland, in 1982.