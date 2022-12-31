Pope Benedict XVI Requiescat in Pace – a Statement from Bishop McKinney

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who served as Supreme Pontiff from April 2005 to February 2013, has died aged 95, the Vatican has confirmed.

A short statement from Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See’s Press Office, said: “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34am in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.”‍

Bishop Patrick McKinney, on learning of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, writes:

An abiding memory I will have of Pope Benedict is how his quiet humility, warm charm, gentle eloquence, and love of Christ won over the hearts of the British people during his visit to the UK in 2010. May he rest forever in God’s merciful love.

On behalf of the Catholic Diocese of Nottingham, I wish to express our sadness at hearing of the death of Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI. May Christ Jesus, whom he served so generously, give him rest after his labours. Prayers and Masses will be offered for his happy repose in God’s eternal and merciful love.

+Patrick McKinney

Bishop of Nottingham

Obituary

Benedict XVI was Pope for less than eight years – 19 April 2005 to 28 February 2013 – and became generally known in Britain as the second pope in history to visit the UK in 2010. The first such visit had been by Pope John Paul II to England, Wales and Scotland, in 1982.