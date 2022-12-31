Pope Benedict XVI Requiescat in Pace – a Statement from Bishop Brignall

As we mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict and give thanks to God for the blessings bestowed upon the Church and the world through this successor of S. Peter, may he know through the love of God and the birth the Good Shepherd among us be brought by Him to the glory of the heavenly Kingdom.​

Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace. Amen.​

+ Peter Brignall

Bishop of Wrexham

Obituary

Benedict XVI was Pope for less than eight years – 19 April 2005 to 28 February 2013 – and became generally known in Britain as the second pope in history to visit the UK in 2010. The first such visit had been by Pope John Paul II to England, Wales and Scotland, in 1982.