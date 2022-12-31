Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Benedict XVI Requiescat in Pace – a Statement from Bishop Brignall

Saturday, December 31st, 2022 @ 9:45 am
Vatican » Pope » Pope Benedict XVI » » Pope Benedict XVI Requiescat in Pac...

As we mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict and give thanks to God for the blessings bestowed upon the Church and the world through this successor of S. Peter, may he know through the love of God and the birth the Good Shepherd among us be brought by Him to the glory of the heavenly Kingdom.​

Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace. Amen.​

+ Peter Brignall
Bishop of Wrexham

Obituary

Benedict XVI was Pope for less than eight years – 19 April 2005 to 28 February 2013 – and became generally known in Britain as the second pope in history to visit the UK in 2010. The first such visit had been by Pope John Paul II to England, Wales and Scotland, in 1982.

Pope Benedict XVI Requiescat in pace

King sends Pope Francis message of condolence on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

‘God is love’: The key to Benedict’s pontificate

Pope Francis to preside at funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Thursday, 5 January 2023

Farewell to Benedict XVI: ‘Humble worker in vineyard of the Lord’

Pope Benedict XVI Requiescat in Pace – a Statement from Bishop Moth

Pope Benedict XVI Requiescat in Pace – a Statement from Archbishop Longley