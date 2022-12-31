Pope Benedict XVI Requiescat in Pace – a Statement from Bishop Arnold

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died on the morning of Saturday 31 December.

The Vatican confirmed the death of the 95-year-old after reporting a decline in health.

Our diocese joins Catholics around the world in mourning the death of the former Pope, who served as Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church between April 2005 to February 2013, when he became the first Pope in 600 years to resign from his post.

Pope Emeritus Benedict’s funeral will take place at 9:30am (8:30am UK time) on Thursday, 5 January 2023, in St Peter’s Square presided over by Pope Francis.

Bishop John Arnold has shared a message of sorrow following the news of Pope Benedict’s death, and invites us to reflect on the enormity of his role as leader and guide of the Catholic Church.

He said: “There is much for which we need to give thanks for the leadership and gentle shepherding of the Church achieved by Pope Benedict in his eight years as our Pope and spiritual father.

“In a time of many political challenges and social change, Pope Benedict remained constant in his promotion of Gospel values, building up the family of the Church in all its diversity throughout the world.

“His was the constant invitation and encouragement to us to be true to the model and example of Christ. His life was dedicated to encouraging us with his scholarship, holiness, and prayer.”

Christians believe that life is a journey, where each one of us is learning about the person and ministry of Jesus: the Way, the Truth, and the Life.

All followers of Christ learn to be his ambassadors in the way we live our daily lives and Bishop John reminds us that in a global Church of an estimated 1.3 billion Catholics, that journey will have many different paths and turns for people living in such different contexts around the world.

Through all of this, Pope Benedict led the global Church in its journey for eight years, helping and encouraging all its members to remain focussed on Christ, whoever and wherever we may be.

+John Arnold

Bishop of Salford

Obituary

Benedict XVI was Pope for less than eight years – 19 April 2005 to 28 February 2013 – and became generally known in Britain as the second pope in history to visit the UK in 2010. The first such visit had been by Pope John Paul II to England, Wales and Scotland, in 1982.