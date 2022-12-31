Pope Benedict XVI Requiescat in Pace – a Statement from Archbishop Longley

Archbishop Bernard Longley said: “I pray for the repose of the soul of His Holiness Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI as his long life of devoted service comes to a close. May he now enjoy forever the company of the saints and the reward of all the Lord’s good and faithful servants.

“I recall with gratitude the warmth and impact of Pope Benedict’s presence during his State Visit in 2010 and especially during his visit to Birmingham for the Beatification of Cardinal Newman. He showed us the love of the pastor’s heart which had guided his ministry as priest, as bishop and as Supreme Pastor.

“I am grateful for the prayerful way that he supported his successor Pope Francis, continuing to promote the unity and mission of the Church.

“On behalf of the clergy, Religious and all the faithful of the Archdiocese of Birmingham I offer our condolences and pray that Emeritus Pope Benedict may rest in peace with his risen Lord.”

+Bernard Longley

Archbishop of Birmingham

Gallery

Pope Benedict’s Visit to Birmingham in 2010

Obituary

Benedict XVI was Pope for less than eight years – 19 April 2005 to 28 February 2013 – and became generally known in Britain as the second pope in history to visit the UK in 2010. The first such visit had been by Pope John Paul II to England, Wales and Scotland, in 1982.