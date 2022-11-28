Bishops Rt Rev. Philip Moger A profile of the Catholic Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Southwark, the Right Reverend Philip Moger.

Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Southwark

Born in 1955, Bishop-elect Philip Moger grew up in Halifax, Yorkshire. His mother died when he was five and he was raised by his grandmother and father. He began his working life in banking and then entered St Cuthbert’s Seminary at Ushaw in County Durham to begin studies for the priesthood.

Leeds

He was ordained for the Diocese of Leeds in 1982 and was appointed an assistant priest at St Urban’s, Headingley, also serving as a chaplain to the local school, a Sue Ryder home and a hospital for people with learning difficulties. In 1985 he was appointed to the Diocesan Pastoral Centre in Ilkley to serve the renewal of parishes and schools.

In 1992 he was appointed an assistant at Leeds Cathedral and was also appointed as Vocations Director. He served as Bishops’ Secretary and as a Parish Priest in parishes in Bradford and Leeds.

In 2008, he returned to Leeds Cathedral as Dean. He was appointed a Prelate of Honour, with the title Monsignor, and subsequently a Canon of the Cathedral Chapter. He chaired the Diocese of Leeds Liturgical Commission, was Director of Liturgy of the Diocese of Leeds Lourdes Pilgrimage and was also responsible for the liturgies during the Papal Visit of Pope Benedict XVI to Great Britain in 2010.

Walsingham

In September 2020 he took up the appointment as the Rector of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham in Norfolk.

Bishop

On Monday 28 November 2022, it was announced that His Holiness Pope Francis had appointed Philip Moger as an Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Southwark.