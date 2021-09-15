Conference of Ongoing Formation Directors for Clergy 2021

Doubletree by Hilton, Nuthall Road, Nottingham, NG8 6AZ

The Conference of Ongoing Formation Directors for Clergy will meet from 12-13 October 2021 in Nottingham to re-connect as we emerge into the so-called ‘new normal’ from the restrictions of Covid.

The two-day event will enable attendees to meet with Archbishop John Wilson, Chair of the newly-formed Commission for Clergy at the Bishops’ Conference as well as Canon Christopher Thomas, General Secretary; Sr Elaine Penrice, Director of the National Office for Vocation; and Gerald O’Connor from the St John Vianney Institute, Philadelphia.

The last gathering of Ongoing Formation Directors for Clergy was in March 2020 at Hothorpe Hall in Northamptonshire.

Karen Foong, Chair of the Executive Committee for the Ongoing Formation of Clergy:

“During our time apart and the unpredictability of the last eighteen months, many have flourished in finding new and creative ways of tending to the faithful people of God, while some, sadly, have struggled with many concerns including well-being and mental health.

“Supportive conversation will be the primary focus of our event, but also prayer, since all graces spring from this. It is our hope that as we emerge from all that has prevented us from doing our work during the pandemic, that this conference allows us to rediscover our collective vision and pursuits through table fellowship as well as social time, and be renewed in solidarity of friendship.”

Downloads

Details

Date: 12-13 October 2021

Venue: Doubletree by Hilton, Nuthall Road, Nottingham, NG8 6AZ

Attire: Casual or clerical (priests concelebrating at Mass – please bring alb and stole)

Cost: £195 per person

Open to: Ongoing Formation Directors for Clergy

Speakers

Joining us at the conference as guest speaker is Sr Bernadette Reis FSP from Vatican Media, Rome. Sr Bernadette is the English voice during Papal events and simultaneously translates Pope Francis’ scripted and non-scripted talks. Her work as an excellent journalist, speaker and proponent of ongoing formation, gives her a unique insight on the challenges and opportunities facing the Catholic Church today.

Joan Henshaw, a conference guest some years ago who led a workshop on preaching skills, will join the forthcoming conference, bringing her expertise as an experienced facilitator and management consultant who has worked with many groups in the UK to help them successfully navigate organisational change.

Conference Timeline

Day 1: Tuesday 12 October

Time Event Speaker 2pm Arrivals 2:30pm Welcome

Introductions and Opening Address Karen Foong, Chair 3pm Outline and Structure Joan Henshaw, Facilitator 3:10pm Session 1

Conference Keynote Sr Bernadette Reis FSP 4pm Afternoon tea/coffee break 4:30pm Session 2

Reflecting on Sr Bernadette’s KeynoteImpact of the Covid CrisisWhat do you see as the key challenges facing the priests of your diocese? 5:30pm Evening Prayer 6pm Session 3

The light that is being shed on identified challenges? 6:45pm Bar 7:15pm Dinner 8:15pm Social

Day 2: Wednesday 13 October