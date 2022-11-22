Persecution On Red Wednesday, Bishop Neylon prays for those facing persecution On Red Wednesday, Bishop Neylon pra... Persecution » »

Red Wednesday, 23 November, is a day in which we come together globally to “Break the Silence” on the persecution of Christians and those of other faiths.

Aid to the Church in Need, a Catholic charity that stands in solidarity with persecuted and suffering Christians, holds an day, annually, called Red Wednesday, that sees iconic buildings and monuments lit red to champion the cause.

Encouraging prayer on the day, Bishop Tom Neylon, Lead Bishop for Asia, said:

“Pope Francis reminds us that God created all human beings equal in rights and that freedom of conscience and religious freedom are inseparably linked to our innate dignity. He emphasises that this is not limited to freedom of worship alone, but the right of all to live in accordance with their religious convictions.

“Aid to the Church in Need has continuously shone the light on persecution of Christians across the world, including in parts of Asia where I have heard, first hand, about the threats and violence that people experience daily. On Red Wednesday, let us pray for all those facing persecution and everyone working for change.”

#RedWednesday